Oswestry gym turns into computer company headquarters

An iconic vacant church building in Oswestry is in the process of becoming the headquarters of a thriving IT software and consulting company - which could soon be expanding.

The building in Market Gate has been run as a gym previously and is now being refurbished as the headquarters of Bluestonex.

The company, which helps to create innovative software for large firms, has already moved into its new premises from its previous base at Park Hall.

Dan Barton from Bluestonex said: “We are in now, phase one of the operation has been completed and we are moving on to phase two. The ground floor offices are leased as opposed to hot desks but the meeting rooms are available to hire on an hourly basis.

“We still have three offices to lease out, these are made up of one five-person office, a two to three-person office and a one to two person office. They are available for viewing on the ground floor.

“We are a design and innovation company and this is a great old building with plenty of open space.

“It is the perfect cultural site for what we do - space, light and a mixture of old and new aesthetics.

“It is a great location too, Oswestry is a good place and we want to bring people into the town and employ local people here.

“We hope it will be a busy, thriving building with lots going on.”

The firm, which creates and designs interfaces for SAP enterprise software for companies such as Arla foods and Princes foods, is five years old and has around 25 employees both in Shropshire and at their office in India.

“The objective was to have a large design office, for us and for our customers to visit - and that is just what we have,” Dan added.

Rebecca Welch, from Halls, said: “This is a very prominent building on the way in to Oswestry. It provides much-needed office space for the town - something which is limited and in great demand. This could turn out to be the business hub of Oswestry.

“As a converted church it is a remarkable premises to run a business from and everyone in the town knew it as a Bodytech Health and Fitness Club.

“We are pleased they were attracted to the building’s size, layout and architectural features.

“We feel matching this forward thinking firm to this unique property has been a huge success and hope they have many years building their company here.”

