Arthurs 'tickled pink' that Grandland X is 'slam dunk'

Arthurs Vauxhall, the award-winning Oswestry and Newtown dealership, is ‘thrilled’ with the high praise for the new Grandland X which goes on sale in January.

And the dealership is also ‘tickled pink’ that the Grandland X has been described as a ‘slam dunk’ choice.

“My definition of slam dunk is a shot in basketball in which a player jumps up and pushes the ball down through the net,” said Arthurs Vauxhall dealer principle David Goldthorpe.

“But that’s how one national trade media writer has described the 120hp diesel version which, although I am not a basketball player, is still fine by me.

“It is being said that the diesel version could prove to be the more suitable power plant as a result of its stronger mid-range torque, better economy and lower Co2 emissions.

“Test drives have found that the diesel engine, combined with the automatic gearbox, provides more relaxed cruising plus a likely 20% improvement in fuel consumption.

“This would therefore make it the clear choice for people with such priorities.

“Overall, the diesel and auto combination appear a perfect match which for high mileage users looking to hang onto the car for years the diesel is said to be a slam dunk choice.”

The Grandland X, said David, also has a 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol unit, and he added: “Reports further suggest that the Grandland X, with its strong performance and reasonable running costs, is Vauxhall’s most convincing crossover yet.”