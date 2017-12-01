Community Interest Company to become permanent feature in Oswestry

A Community Interest Company has taken out a permanent lease on an Oswestry shop with the goal of taking the next step to tackling the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Designs in Mind shop Jolt has moved into the former Chrissie’s in Cross Street, following a successful trial period as a pop-up shop earlier this year.

Jolt sells vibrant homeware and prints in bright colours and bold patterns, all created by artists who have been referred to Designs in Mind through mental health services. Products from other like-minded companies with a focus on tackling mental health care are also for sale.

It also provides workshops for the public to try their hand at screen printing and lino printing.

Jo Watkins, from Designs in Mind and manager at Jolt, said: “We opened Jolt at the end of November following an extremely successful trial period earlier in the year.

“There are fewer and fewer retail opportunities in the town these days and Designs in Mind has been there for 10 years so when the opportunity came for us to take on a trial period at the shop next door we jumped at the chance.

“It is the first time we have had a retail presence and it’s a natural expansion. Our aim is to sell lots of items now and draw as many people as possible into the shop in our challenge to take the stigma out of mental health.

“Our aim is to make mental health challenges part of regular debate and an ideal way of doing this is to produce things we can sell and generate public interest – challenging the low expectations that surround our makers.”

Rebecca Welch, of halls Commercial based in Shrewsbury, said Oswestry is going through a large period of change and this is another feather in the cap.

She said: “Designs in Mind have been a great asset to this town for a long time and we were really pleased when we were able to offer them the chance to become a pop up there for a short while.

“We knew they would be a success and are glad they have decided to take out a permanent lease.”

For more information about opportunities in Oswestry and the rest of Shropshire contact Rebecca Welch at Halls on rebeccaw@hallsgb.com or call 01743 450715.