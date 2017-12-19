Oswestry company awards customer with £500

Premier Windows and Conservatories customer, Mrs Audrey Edwards of Oswestry, has been presented with a cheque for £500 after submitting a review on the company’s services.

Selected at random, Mrs Edwards sent her review of the Windows and Doors project on her house back in July 2017 and was kept in a 12-month rolling draw from that point, officially being picked as a winner for October 2017.

Family-run Premier Windows and Conservatories operate as a Conservatory Outlet retail partner, which means any of their customers who submit feedback through the Conservatory outlet review centre are automatically in with a chance to win £500 on a 12-month rolling term – meaning they have 12 chances to win.

On Friday, December 15, Greg Jones from Premier Windows presented the cheque to Mrs Edwards, at the Moreton Business Park showroom, who was understandably delighted to have recuperated most of the costs spent on her project in the first place.

Conservatory Outlet Development director, Andy Miller, said: “A large part of our review centre’s success is down to the fact that it is quick and easy for homeowners to send us their thoughts.

“The importance of obtaining customer feedback can sometimes be undervalued, and that’s why we offer such a great prize for those customers willing to submit them.”