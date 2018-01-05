Solicitor strides into new role at Hibberts

Solicitor Christine Rimmer is returning to her Shropshire roots and bringing 10 years of legal experience to Hibberts in Ellesmere.

Having grown up in the area and attended school in Wem, Christine is looking to help the community in their day to day needs following her appointment at the Willow Street office.

Christine has recently retrained as a property, wills and probate solicitor having spent the past five years handling family law cases which included divorce, Children Act proceedings and social services cases.

Christine comments: “I was looking to move away from contentious legal work and Hibberts offered me the opportunity to retrain, which appealed greatly to me.”

Christine initially joined the Hibberts Tarporley office to retrain before returning to North Shropshire for the start of 2018.

She obtained her law degree at Liverpool John Moores University and then studied her Legal Practice Course (LPC) at Staffordshire University. Christine originally trained with a firm in Telford where she remained for over eight years before moving to Hibberts.

She adds: “I hope I can bring a fresh perspective to the team in Ellesmere. It’s great to practice in the area I grew up in and I’m looking forward to using my skills in a place I know so well.

“I’m excited to be of service to the community, see some familiar faces and assist them in their day to day lives.”

Christine recently completed the couch to 5k running programme and is aiming to make strides towards her 10k goal this year. She also loves cycling with her partner.

Stewart Bailey, managing partner at Hibberts said: “We were delighted that Christine wanted to retrain with us with a view to join the office in her home area. She brings a fresh new perspective and a friendly face for our clients.

“Christine is highly competent and skilled and has shown her versatility by retraining in conveyancing and probate so well.”