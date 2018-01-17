Mediterranean takeaway opens for business

A new Mediterranean takeaway has opened in Oswestry in Willow Street.

Grill Out offers freshly-cooked food you would expect to find on the Mediterranean coast.

The shop offers a variety of meals including Shawarma chicken, handmade pizzas, Greek halloumi wraps and kebabs, which are included on their Greek-only menu.

Samer Gaddoura lives in Oswestry and has been in the food business for more than 20 years.

He said: “I have had businesses in St Martins, Llanymynech and Wrexham. My last takeaway was the highest rated on Just Eat in the country. I have also won an award for my previous takeaway – Pizza Fresh – out of 14,000 takeaways.

“The grilled halloumi wraps are doing very well and people keep coming back for them. Our Facebook page has lots of positive customer reviews and five out of five stars.

“I’ve lived in Oswestry for 27 years and I’ve been trying to open a shop here for the past few years.

“I’ve not had a chance to until now – I didn’t want to compete with people I know.

“We offer something different and we cook everything as soon as we come in to work so it is as fresh as it can be.

“We are also the only takeaway in town where you can see us cooking everything right in front of you while you wait.”

The shop is open every day from 4pm until the early hours.