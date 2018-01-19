A century in the making for Furrows

For Shropshire motor dealers, Furrows, the start of 2018 marks the beginning of a truly milestone year.

The family-owned group, which has dealerships in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry, is celebrating 100 years of serving motorists in Shropshire, and the team has grand plans in place to mark the anniversary.

Group joint managing director, Dave Farthing, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating such an incredible birthday – things have certainly changed a lot for Furrows since we started selling Ford tractors in Shrewsbury in 1918.

“We’re so proud of our team as it’s all thanks to them that we have reached our centenary, and of course we’re indebted to our loyal and supportive customers who have all become part of our wider Furrows family over many years.”

It’s the link to selling tractors that actually gave Furrows their company name after they were accredited as Ford dealers all those years ago.

The company’s first home was Benbow House on Coton Hill in Shrewsbury, which was also the original home of Admiral Benbow himself, but the name was changed to The Shrewsbury Garage – a title that the company still uses for its purpose-built hi-tech dealership on Harlescott Lane.

“Our history is very important to us, and we pride ourselves on upholding the strong traditions of excellent customer service and high-quality vehicles for which Furrows has been renowned for so many years,” said Russ Smith, group joint managing director.

“Many of our staff have spent decades working for the company – in fact, I’m celebrating 50 years of service myself in this special centenary year – and it’s wonderful to see how so many of them have grown and developed their careers over the years.”

Following its initial launch in Shrewsbury in 1918, Furrows has expanded to create two more dealerships in Telford and Oswestry.

In 1964, Furrows opened on Salop Road before moving to the site it’s on today in Whittington Road in July 2003.

Over the years, Furrows has not only opened more dealerships, but as well as its Ford accreditation, it has also taken on additional franchises, with the group now stocking Kia, Skoda and Mazda vehicles too.

As well as keeping a large stock of the latest new vehicles from all four manufacturers, Furrows also has a wide-ranging selection of quality used cars and light commercial vehicles, as well as award-winning accident repair and service centres, parts and tyre departments.

“We’re so excited about our centenary year, and we’re looking forward to a whole host of events over the coming months that we hope to share with our customers and staff so that we can mark this milestone anniversary in real style,” said Mr Smith.