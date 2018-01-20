Renewable energy is the way forward says TG Group

Environmental experts at a Shropshire company have unveiled a brand-new addition to the business following an investment of £4.5 million.

Tudor Griffiths Group, in Wood Lane, Ellesmere, has now launched TG Renewable Energy – a facility which will complement its existing service, as part of their TG Enviro Division.

And to deliver the new service, the company has opened a new 3,000 sq m on-site Biomass plant and drying warehouse which houses seven one-megawatt boilers.

Managing director Tudor Griffiths said: “Renewable and sustainable energy is a key objective for the TG Group and we are delighted to see the new plant up and running.

“It will play a key role in the Renewable Energy section of our TG Enviro Division, which also includes skip hire and waste management recycling.

“We are committed to producing the highest quality premium chip and Grade A shred for the Biomass boiler market and the new plant will help us to offer the very best products to our customers.

“Thanks to the size of the new facility, we can also offer a drying service at the site for timber, dry feed grains, pulses and contract woodchip drying.”

The boilers are fuelled by shredded Grade A timber, which has been recovered for recycling, and they heat the seven perforated floors to dry the products, to be supplied to the residential and commercial markets.

“We’re constantly developing the services we offer to our customers, and the new Biomass

plant will be a welcome addition to our head office site,” said Mr Griffiths.