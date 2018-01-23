Charity partnership with Oswestry business announced

Ocean Telecom has announced a partnership with The Movement Centre, a charity that helps children who have a disability that affects their movement control.

The telecoms provider will be organising a number of fundraising initiatives to raise money for the charity, which is based on the grounds of the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Jeremy Rose, managing director of Ocean Telecom, said: “After visiting The Movement Centre and seeing them in action and meeting a young child who goes to the charity to receive targeted training, I was so impressed that I wanted to do something to contribute to the fantastic work going on there.

“I’m currently putting together a big charity challenge that I hope all our loyal customers will support me on.”

The Movement Centre, founded in Oswestry treats up to 60 children each year from all over the UK with the nine to 12-month intensive targeted training course.

This will be the first charity partnership for Ocean Telecom, a leading provider of business mobile, landline, broadband, IT and hosting based on Mile Oak Industrial Estate.

“We are very excited to have been chosen by Ocean Telecom as their charity partner,” said Victoria Handbury-Madin, head of fundraising and marketing at The Movement Centre.

“As we are a charity and targeted training is a specialist therapy it falls out of the remit for standard NHS funding, so we need support to be able to continue our work and help many of the family who cannot access funding.

“It is partnerships like this that enable us to help children to gain control of their movement, which can completely change their lives.”