Chirk Station shortlisted for national award

Chirk Station has been shortlisted in this year’s Keep Wales Tidy Awards.

Arriva Trains Wales is working in partnership with Keep Wales Tidy to encourage everyone to responsibly dispose of litter and help present a welcoming environment to passengers at stations.

After urging the public to vote for them last month, Friends of Chirk Station (FOCS) is pleased to announce the station is shortlisted for ‘Wales’ Best Unstaffed Station’.

FOCS has worked extremely hard over the past 13 years of the station’s adoption and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future, say the group.

Having recently achieved their fifth ‘Outstanding’ in the RHS ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ awards, the group is now hoping they will see off the category competition from Caersws and Borth stations to be crowned the winner.

FOCS is not the only local group to be shortlisted – Love Our Villages in the Ceiriog Valley has been named in the Community Transformation Awards, along with Pride in Pill and 3Gs Mens Group.

For more than 25 years the Keep Wales Tidy Awards has celebrated inspirational stories from people of all ages who have worked tirelessly to improve their local environment. During this time, Keep Wales Tidy has recognised all sorts of projects that have helped reduce litter, protect wildlife and created links in communities.

The award ceremony takes place on Monday, November 20 in Cardiff Bay, and is hosted by S4C presenter Sian Thomas and former Welsh rugby union player Tom Shanklin and sponsored by Viridor.