Chirk team head down to Cardiff for trophy presentation

The Chirk AAA’s team and committee travelled down to Cardiff to be officially presented with the FAW Trophy.

Twenty-five players, committee members and sponsors all made their way down to the capital to be presented the trophy by the Welsh FA during the Wales v Panama game in the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Ian Evans, treasurer of Chirk F.C, said it was a great experience for the players.

“It was a great day, especially for our players.

“We had a thoroughly enjoyable day and the atmosphere was incredible,” continued Ian.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed for next year now – although there is still a long way to go.”