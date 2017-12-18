Disruption 'inevitable' after Wrexham bus firm announces it is to cease trading

A senior councillor has announced a bus company that serves Chirk schoolchildren has ceased trading.

Councillor David A Bithell, Wrexham Council’s lead member for transport, said disruption to services is ‘inevitable’ after he announced that D. Jones and Son of Acrefair was to cease trading from Sunday, December 17 which will affect services in both Wrexham and Denbighshire.

He said the notification had come without warning and that the council will be working to secure replacement services, with the priority being education transport.

Wrexham County Borough Councillor for Chirk South, Cllr Terry Evans, said that he is sure the council will sort an alternative transport method.

“There are already talks that Arriva will take over, so by the time the school starts again it will be sorted.”

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council commented: “D Jones and Son, the bus company, has informed us that they will cease trading after last operation on Saturday, December 16.

“This affects school and public transport in the Llangollen area. The county council has made arrangements to cover the school bus from the Chirk and Froncysyllte area to Ysgol Dinas Brân on and from Monday, December 18 until the end of term with alternative operator E Jones and Son.

“Bus services will continue to operate between Llangollen and Wrexham on service 5 (Arriva) and service Traws Cymru T3 (Lloyd’s Coaches).

“Pupils who catch buses from the Wrexham direction who normally use D Jones service 5/5C are warned that there may be insufficient seats at school times to and from Ysgol Dinas Brân. Arriva services continue to operate every 40 minutes.”