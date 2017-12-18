St Garmon's Church set up new friend group

With congregations declining and the church threatened with closure, villagers at Llanarmon have rallied together to form the Friends of Saint Garmon’s Church.

The group has been formed in an effort to keep the doors open for future generations to get married, have their children christened and to hold funerals.

The future of the church now looks more promising with 15 people joining the Friends and a full programme of Christmas events planned.

On Sunday, December 3, three members of Llanarmon DC Youth Club created a ‘Window of Light’ to complete the church decorations and on Sunday, December 17 there were carols and readings.

On Thursday, there will be Christingle at 11.15am, Christmas Day Eucharist at 10.30 and the ever popular Plygain at 7pm on Wednesday, December 27.

The Friends have also set up a Facebook page and website www.stgarmons.org.uk