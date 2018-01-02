Country and Western Christmas at Chirk Court

THERE was a Country and Western theme to Christmas entertainments at the Chirk Court Care home in Chirk last week when local singers Paul Michael Davis and Joanne Williams donated their time and talents to entertaining residents.

Joanne is also a relief member of staff at the care home.

They were also joined by Miss Galaxy Wales, Lauren Parkinson, a frequent visitor to the Clwyd Alyn Housing Association care home.

A separate afternoon party was also held at the home with music provided by Sheena and Alan from Bond Entertainment who regularly visit to entertain residents.