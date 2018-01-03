Community Lunch at Canolfan Ceiriog

Over 45 people attended the Community Lunch held at Canolfan Ceiriog on Friday, December 22.

Volunteers responded to the calls of organiser Isobel Waine and brought sandwiches, cakes, biscuits, decorations and music.

The Garth Hillside Organic Garden provided potatoes and leeks for the soup and Glyn Ceiriog Community Council agreed to purchase much of the food.

Next year it is hoped to develop the event to include community awards to volunteers who contribute so much to the well-being of the community.