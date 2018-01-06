Chloe the Elf heads back to the North Pole

She caused a storm on social media, but now Chloe the Elf has gone back to the North Pole – but not before delivering some special presents to Chirk Community Hospital.

Chloe Jade Davies became an internet sensation in the town after she began posing at various locations in Chirk, recreating the nationwide craze ‘elf on the shelf’.

Originally used to keeping children in check before Christmas Day, Chloe and her mother, Helen Pemberton, decided to use the social media posts as an opportunity to raise money and donate hampers to Chirk Community Hospital.

The 18-year-old posed throughout the town, ranging from the old police station to Moreton Park Garden Centre. She even visited the churchyard to remember loved ones.

After deciding that each ‘like’ they received on Facebook would donate 50p to the collection, the mother and daughter were able to make up three hampers for the patients and staff at the hospital.

“We had to take the hampers to the hospital early as we had so much fresh food to give,” said Helen.

“It was really lovely, there were patients and nurses there to receive the hampers and they were thrilled.”

And before she returned to the North Pole, Chloe and Father Christmas – also known as her brother, Lee Dunn – gathered together on Christmas Eve to hand out drinks, mince pies and sweets to the residents of Chirk.

Plans are now in motion for this year’s appearance of Chloe the Elf.

“It’s been really fun – we’ve both thoroughly enjoyed it and so many people have asked about giving donations and whether we’ll be back again,” continued Helen.

“We’re looking forward to doing it again. We’ve got a few plans already – Matt Fleet, who organised the Santa Sleigh around Chirk has already got in touch so hopefully we can work together.

“It’s been a really great project – I am looking forward to a break now though!”