Future of three Wrexham primary schools under debate

The future of three primary schools is under debate as part of a consultation.

Wrexham Council is seeking views on the ‘sustainability’ of three primary schools – Ysgol Cynddelw, Ysgol Pontfadog and Ysgol Llanarmon DC in the Ceiriog Valley.

Among the options for consideration will be for all three schools to remain as they are, to change Ysgol Cynddelw to Welsh medium, and to propose closure of Ysgol Pontfadog and relocate pupils to the Cynddelw dual stream site.

The proposal comes after a previous consultation on whether Ysgol Cynddelw should switch from bilingual provision to Welsh medium.

The consultation document states: “Currently there are three schools within the federation, one Welsh medium - Llanarmon, one English medium – Pontfadog and one dual stream – Cynddelw.

“There is a growing Welsh medium demand in the valley and the English medium numbers are dropping and as a consequence at both Pontfadog and within the Cynddelw English medium stream, sustainability has become a significant issue within the federation and other models for delivery need to be explored.

“Given the sustainability issues of such a small English medium cohort within the dual stream setting, a move to Welsh medium only at Cynddelw with the English medium pupils accessing Pontfadog will provide an improved pupil experience with larger peer group and lead to a more effective and efficient education system within the Valley Federation.

“This also allows the opportunity to expand the number of Welsh medium places within Wrexham.

“Given the sustainability issues of such a small English medium cohort within the dual stream setting, a move to close the English medium only school at Pontfadog and those pupils accessing a larger dual stream school will lead to a more effective and efficient education system within the Valley Federation.

“There would be investment required to increase the provision at Cynddelw to accommodate a larger group of pupils.

“The council seeks to maintain the current high quality provision within the Ceiriog Valley Federation, there has been a growing demand for Welsh medium provision at Ysgol Cynddelw and we are experiencing very low numbers wishing to access English medium at that site.

“If the status quo is maintained there is a risk that the low numbers of pupils accessing English medium year on year will adversely impact their social and educational experience, as resources would not be applied and used efficiently within teaching and learning.”

The consultation launched last week and will run until February 21.

To respond, go to http://www.wrexham.gov.uk/english/ consultation/schools/ceiriog_valley.htm or email ceiriogvalleyconsultation@ wrexham.gov.uk