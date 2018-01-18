Wrexham Council introduce fines on dog fouling

Wrexham Council is introducing a £75 fine to owners who do not clear up after their dogs.

Not picking up the mess is an offence which could be met with a fine if offenders are caught.

Enforcement officers will be paying particular attention to dog fouling in the coming weeks and will not hesitate to hand out a fine to offenders.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member environment and transport said: “I have received lots of complaints recently and it’s clear that people are fed up of those dog owners who refuse to pick up after their dog has fouled.

“I’m asking officers to pay this offence particular attention over the next few weeks and those who currently aren’t picking up should think seriously about their disregard for their environment and fellow dog owners and avoid a £75 fine.”

If you wish to report instances of dog fouling, report offences via email to contact-us@wrexham.gov.uk, online at http://www.wrexham.gov.uk/english/online/index.htm or by telephone 01978 298989.