College welcomes cycling star student

North Shropshire College (NSC) is celebrating the sporting success of George Evans, who has recently started studying Access to Higher Education - Science at the Oswestry Campus.

George, 20, has a keen passion for cycling and has already had an excellent start to his athletic career, including a win in the Welsh Elite Time Trial Championships and a fifth place in the Amateur World Time Trial Championships in Albi, France.

George is the proud holder of a first category road racing licence, which has allowed him to enter many higher level road racing and time trial events throughout the UK and abroad.

George said: “I have really enjoyed my time so far studying at NSC.

“The Access course has given me the perfect opportunity to progress on to University to study Sports and Exercise Science.

“My time management skills and drive to succeed both academically and professionally in my cycling has really helped me to get the most out of the course, and I would thoroughly recommend it to anyone who wishes to go to University.

“I look forward to continuing with my studies in the New Year and succeeding within my chosen subject.”