Marches sixth form invites prospective students to taster morning

The Marches Sixth Form in Oswestry, Shropshire, will be opening its doors on Saturday, February 3 to prospective students offering them the opportunity to experience life as a Sixth Form student.

Since the sixth form opened at The Marches School in 2013 it has gone from strength to strength and now accommodates just over 150 students in a modern, purpose-built sixth form centre.

Students applying to the sixth form from September 2018 can choose from the 24 A Levels and six BTEC level 3 courses on offer.

In the morning, parents will be welcomed by the associate headteacher and will receive a talk from the head of sixth form about the curriculum on offer, academic and pastoral care approaches and post 16 reform whilst students take part in taster lessons by subject specialist teachers.

The Marches Sixth Form offers a large range of A Level subjects along with BTEC level 3 courses which are equivalent to one A Level and include – applied science, business studies, engineering, information technology, performing arts and sport.

The Marches Sixth Form will allow students the unique opportunity to mix both A Level and BTEC courses.

The taster morning will begin with registration at 9.30am, tasters and talks to start at 10.00am.

The two taster sessions will be 40 minutes long and it is anticipated the event will finish at around 12pm.

To register, students must visit this link. For more information, please contact Mrs Boyes, head of sixth form on 01691 664400 or email boyes.c@marchesschool.net.