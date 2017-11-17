After the success of recent Christmas concerts, the Fron Choir and Porthywaen Silver Band are again joining forces.

They will play together on Saturday, December 9 at 7.30pm at Holy Trinity Church in Oswestry. Tickets are £10.

This popular family concert has been a sell-out in recent years so organisers stress tickets should bought early to avoid disappointment.

Porthywaen Silver Band is well known for its support to many events, concerts and parades in Oswestry.

It has recently achieved success at the Wychavon Festival of Brass and its young percussionist Jack Arrowsmith scooped the The Dave Hodgetts Memorial Trophy, becoming the first bandsman to win this accolade.

Fron Choir has many members from the Oswestry and surrounding area and is coming to the end of its 70th anniversary year.

The past 12 months have seen the choir busy with many concerts and taking top awards at the Cornwall Male Voice Choir Festival.

The choir has enjoyed many highlights during those 70 years with successes in the National Eisteddfod of Wales and Llangollen International Eisteddfod and competition awards across Europe.

It secured a recording contract with Universal and the success of its series of recordings Voices of the Valley took the name and sound of the choir to countries all over the world.

Fron Choir and Porthywaen Band have built up a great friendship in recent years.

Sarah Preston, the band’s PR officer, said: “This was a wonderful concert last year with so many band and choir members local to Oswestry.

“We are proud to share the stage with the Fron Choir.

“The concert is a real family event and a chance for the town and surrounding area to enjoy two well-known musical groups that have enjoyed great successes in 2017. It will be a festive event so arrive early and start your Christmas celebrations with us. ”

Tickets are available from band and choir members, Rowanthorn and Oswestry Guildhall.