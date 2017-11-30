Doctor who goes above and beyond lands latest Health Hero

A doctor who provides ‘invaluable support’ has won November’s Health Hero Award at the Orthopaedic Hospital.

Dr Stuart Bowdler, consultant anaesthetist, has won the monthly award at the Oswestry-based hospital after being nominated by his colleagues in Theatres.

Dr Bowdler received five nominations from charge nurse Ian Nicholas, RNA Jennifer Love and staff nurses Nicola Mazi, Lisa Burgess and Louise Beaumont.

They all described him as someone who is always willing to go above and beyond to help patients and staff.

Citations included Nicola’s, which stated: “He consistently goes the extra mile for patients, even those he has not been initially involved with, and always provides invaluable support to staff when assistance is needed.”

Lisa added: “He is caring and compassionate. He goes out of his way to help staff and patients alike.”

And Louise said: “He always goes that extra mile; and is so friendly and approachable.”

Dr Bowdler said: “I’m honestly in complete shock but I am very grateful. Being named a Health Hero means the world to me.

“I am very fortunate to do the job I do. This award isn’t just for me though; it’s a reflection on the whole team’s efforts and really showcases what a fantastic team I work with.”

The award, which was announced at today’s Board of Directors meeting, was presented to Dr Bowdler by chief executive Mark Brandreth.

Mark said: “I was struck by the extremely positive comments we received about Dr Bowdler from his colleagues.

“He is clearly a huge asset to the Orthopaedic, and I was delighted to present him with the Health Hero Award.”