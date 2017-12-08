Partnership Award for The League of Friends at the Orthopaedic

Celebrating partnerships is very topical and The League of Friends to The Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen is proud to receive the Partnership Award at RJAH Celebration of Achievement Awards 2017.

The League of Friends to the Orthopaedic has been awarded the Partnership Award in recognition of excellence and dedication to patient care and quality provided by stakeholders and collaborators of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital Trust.

“This accolade pays tribute to the unending support we receive from our fundraisers and volunteers,” said Peter David, Chairman for The League of Friends to the Orthopaedic.

“We are so pleased to receive this on their behalf and extend a huge thank you for their generous service.”

The Orthopaedic’s Achievement Awards ceremony took place at The Lion Quays Hotel and celebrated staff and supporters.

The award to The League of Friends was presented by Kerry Robinson, director of strategy and planning at The Orthopaedic Hospital Trust who praised their support and dedication to the hospital.

The League of Friends to the hospital is currently searching for more volunteers. If you have some spare time, contact Victoria Sugden on 01691 404401/404527, e-mail league.friends@rjah.nhs.uk or come and call into Location 20 at The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry, Shropshire SY10 7AG.