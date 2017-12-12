Hospital remembrance bench for well-loved maintenance assistant

A maintenance assistant who passed away is being remembered with a memorial bench at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Terry Wood, commonly known as Woody, started working at the Oswestry-based hospital back in December 2005 but sadly passed away in September after a battle with illness.

The Estates Department decided to have a bench installed in his memory. Orthopaedic staff members were asked to give contributions and an amazing £350 was raised.

As well as the bench collection, Rob Adams, Electrician, and Peter Pan Nursey held a cake sale in his memory which raised a further £310.

Woody’s wife Janet Wood, his daughter Tina Bache and his son Carl Wood all attended to pay tribute along with his four grandchildren – Keeley and Summer Bache and Lucas and Jadien Wood.

Tina said: “Dad would be so overwhelmed and touched on how all of his work friends have come together and remembered him in such a lovely way.

“We, as a family, will visit dad’s bench and sit and think of all the wonderful memories we have of him.”

Janet added: “I want to thank all of Terry’s work colleagues for their kind donations that have contributed towards the beautiful bench.

“It has been so touching to know how much he meant to them all.”

And Carl said: “Dad would be overwhelmed with how his friends from work thought so much about him.”

Simon Everett, estates officer, along with many of Woody’s colleagues from the Estates Department also came along to remember the maintenance assistant.

Simon said: “We were absolutely devastated to hear the news that Woody had passed away.

“He was such a well-loved member of the Estates team who everyone across the hospital knew and valued.

“It only seemed right we remembered him somehow, and when the guys in the workshop suggested a remembrance bench it was perfect.

“I’d like to thank every member of staff at the hospital who contributed to the collection. Also Ashley Collins from Home and Garden Centre for letting us have the bench at sale price and Olie Dillon from Xtreme Signs who very kindly donated the plaque to us. Without any of these people this wouldn’t have been possible.”