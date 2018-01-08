Orthopaedic staff come together to support nurse

A staff nurse at The Orthopaedic Hospital has thanked colleagues for their remarkable support after her home was ravaged by fire while she worked a night shift.

Louise Buxton, who works on Ludlow Ward at the Oswestry-based hospital, received the devastating news on December 21 when her partner returned home at around midnight.

The fire caused extensive damage to their home near Chirk. Sadly, her beloved dog Jasper also passed away from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Louise, 38, is a well-loved member of staff and does so much for others, including running the Virgin London Marathon last year for the hospitals own charity.

Emma Morgan, healthcare assistant on Ludlow Ward, along with Louise’s other colleagues, set up a GoFundMe page for people to make donations.

Emma said: “We can’t believe how supportive everyone in the Trust has been, and I say that on behalf of everyone on Ludlow Ward.

“We are so proud to work in a place where you can rely on your fellow colleagues to help in such a terrible situation.

“The love and kind messages Louise received shows how much of a kind, caring and loveable character she is.”

Louise’s home was badly damaged with the electrics, wood flooring and some furniture completely burnt. The rest suffered smoke damage.

Over £3,000 was raised for Louise and her partner. Members of staff also offered furniture, clothes, household items, a place to stay and even invitations to join their families for Christmas dinner.

Mandy Bride, matron for medicine, rehabilitation and diagnostics, also bought a cake from Katie’s Little Cake Company to raffle off to collect more money for Louise. This raised a further £160.

Louise said: “I have been absolutely overwhelmed by everyone’s unconditional love.

“Our home will be fixed and belongings can be replaced but Jasper is irreplaceable. I’m still very sad but everyday gets a little easier.

“I would like to say a big heart-felt thank you for all the support we’ve been offered and received. The Orthopaedic is my second family.”

Bev Tabernacle, director of nursing and deputy chief executive, said: “It was absolutely devastating to hear what happened to Louise.

“I’ve always said the Orthopaedic has amazing people and the way staff members pulled together to help Louise just shows how special this hospital really is.

“I’m sending all my love to Louise and her partner during this difficult time.”