Boy racers vandalise grounds of historic Whittington Castle

Vandals have targeted the grounds of the historic Whittington Castle.

A bollard was ripped up before cars were driven in ‘doughnuts’ on grassland to the rear of the Medieval fortress.

Castle manager Sue Ellis said she believed it was a one-off incident, but called on people to be vigilant. West Mercia Police had been informed.

She said: “It is not a major concern but it is an issue because we want to keep the village and the castle protected.

“We have had issues with ‘boy racers’ on the car park at night. It is difficult because we can’t be here to police it, so we ask residents to be vigilant and report anything.”

The grassland is used to host events throughout the year.

But Ms Ellis said no events would be impacted by the latest incident, which saw the individuals spin the cars around.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should call the non-emergency 101 number or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.