Shropshire Council plans to build more than 28,000 homes in the county

Shropshire Council is seeking approval for a plan that will see an extra 10,000 homes built in the county by 2036.

The proposal states the preferred option is for a ‘high’ housing growth of 28,750 dwellings over a 20-year period (2016-36). It also add that there will be benefits in the community.

However, some of the homes may be built on green belt in the east of the county – this will be the subject to the outcome of a Green Belt Review to examine the potential of the area.

George Candler, Director of Place and Enterprise states in the plan review: “This will be matched with additional employment provision to help capture the economic growth potential of Shropshire’s existing economy and to support a ‘step change’ in economic productivity and the quality of employment.”

The plans will be presented to Cabinet on October 18 and documents will be published on October 27 for a consultation period of eight weeks – closing on December 22.