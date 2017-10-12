Appeal after kittens found dumped in cardboard box in Oswestry

An appeal for information has been launched after two kittens were found in a cardboard box in Oswestry.

The kittens were found by a member of the public, who was walking their dog in the Morda area of the town. The discovery was made at Morda Children’s Park on Sunday, October 8.

It is unclear how the kittens came to be found in a cardboard box in this way, and the RSPCA is calling on anyone in the local community with any pertinent information to come forward.

The black kittens are thought to be aged five months, and – thankfully – were found to be in good health after veterinary inspection.

Phil Lewis, RSPCA inspector, said: “It is absolutely unthinkable why anyone would deem it acceptable to dump two defenceless young kittens in a cardboard box like this.

“They were found on the morning of October 8, and somebody must know something about the circumstances behind this alleged abandonment.

“Anyone in, or around, the Morda area of Oswestry who may know anything about these kittens is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence.

“Fortunately, both kittens are doing well and are currently based in a boarding establishment.”

