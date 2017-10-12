Oswestry roadworks cause disruption in the town

Reporter:

Georgia Macey

Commuters were faced with a long wait this morning on Gobowen Road because of roadworks.

Traffic queued back to the 40 mile per hour signs on the outskirts of Oswestry and were faced with the temporary traffic lights just a short distance from the main traffic lights, causing congestion both ways.

Severn Trent Water are carrying out the works to the sewage pipes which are affecting the residents of the houses adjacent to the road.

There is no indication on how long the works will be going on for.

 

See full story in the Advertizer

