Comic Con is on the way to Oswestry

Oswestry is gearing up to launch its own version of Comic Con.

Comic Cons are gatherings of comic, movie and science-fiction fans and have become increasingly popular around the world over the past decade.

Businessman Martin Portlock is the brains behind the Oswestry event which will take place at the Leisure Centre over the weekend of August 4 and 5, 2018.

He said: “I have been trying to promote and get more things for Oswestry to get involved in. There have been quite a few ideas but Comic Con seems to be one most people can relate to.

“It would be held only once a year but it would attract interest from residents and people from outside the town, so it will bring people into Oswestry.”

Mr Portlock has been working alongside North Shropshire College to bring the event to life.

However, he did stress it is in the very early stages.

“There are going to be a lot of trade stalls, comic books, movie memorabilia and, of course, people will come dressed as their favourite character or superhero, so there will be a big Cosplay event as well.

“We’re also hoping to get some Dr Who items there – the Tardis and maybe some Daleks.

“But it won’t be happening until next year so at the moment we’re just letting people know about it. Tickets won’t be going on sale until next year.”

The biggest Comic Con event is held in San Diego and began in 1970. Over the years it has seen hundreds of celebrities in attendance and drawn crowds of more than 130,000.

Meanwhile, Wales Comic Con has been held bi-annually at Glyndwr University in Wrexham since 2008 with famous faces including Game of Thrones star David Bradley and Warwick Davis from Star Wars making an appearance.

Martin added: “I’m very excited about it – it’s nice to bring something new to Oswestry.”

To find out more visit

oz-comiccon.com or go to Facebook ‘Oswestry Comic Con’.