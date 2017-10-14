Councillor backs Oswestry heritage group's land supply plea

Proposed housing land close to Oswestry’s hillfort should be removed from the county’s development plan, according to a town councillor.

Cllr Duncan Kerr urged his fellow members to call on Shropshire Council to drop the site, which is bordered by the B5069 Gobowen Road and the B4580 Whittington Road, after it was revealed the county has enough land to build on for the next six years.

The land was controversially included in the SAMDev (Site Allocations and Management of Developments) plan when Shropshire failed to have the necessary five-year land supply.

Cllr Kerr told last week’s Development and Planning Committee: “I’m asking to start a process. The original discussions were based on the fact that they [Shropshire Council] didn’t have a five-year supply and now they have over that amount.”

Councillor Peter Cherrington said he agreed, but added: “We should make it a request and not be so brutal.”

The meeting was told a number of sites have already been removed from the plan.

Cllr Kerr’s request comes just days after the Hands Off Old Oswestry Hillfort (HOOOH) called for the the site – previously known as OSW004 – to be removed from SAMDev.