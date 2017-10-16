Man seriously injured at Chirk sports club

Reporter:

Geraint Jones

A man has been seriously injured in an incident at a sports club.

Wales Ambulance Service was called at 10.40am to reports of an injured man at Chirk AAA Club on Holyhead Road.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent the Wales Air Ambulance and a man was airlifted to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with serious injuries.”

A resident who lives near the club said he heard a scream and saw a man backing away from a grass cutting machine and holding his hand.

