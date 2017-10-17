Ophelia storms through north Shropshire

Winds of more than 70mph hit parts of the UK yesterday as Storm Ophelia hit with full force.

Areas across north Shropshire were affected by the winds, with trees being brought down across the county.

Shropshire Council’s twitter-feed was up to speed with the latest incidents, alerting people of the storm dangers.

The wind caused several incidents across north Shropshire.

A fallen tree branch partially blocked the A495 between Ellesmere and Cockshutt, and along the same road a tree fell between Whittington and Ellesmere.

Elsewhere in Oswestry a fallen tree blocked a housing estate entrance just off Morda Road, near to Oswestry Cricket Club.

Shropshire Council warned of the high number of trees fallen and asked for extra care to be taken when driving, cycling or walking last night.