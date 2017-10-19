Police warn Oswestry residents about fraud reports

Police in Oswestry are warning residents of a fraud scam.

Last week they received reports of residents receiving phone calls from people claiming to be from HMRC (Her majesty’s Revenue and Customs) asking for payment of outstanding debt and asking for bank details.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Police said: “Please do not give any personal or bank details over the phone.

“If you are unsure hang up and contact HMRC direct, do not use a phone number given to you by the person on the phone this could also be false.”