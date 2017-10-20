Nominate a community star to switch on Oswestry Christmas lights

Every year, a local celebrity gets up on stage up in front of hundreds of people in Oswestry to switch on the town’s Christmas lights.

And this year, that celebrity could be YOU.

We have teamed up with Oswestry Town Council to offer something that, quite simply, money can’t buy.

We want to find someone who deserves their moment in the spotlight – a reward for putting their community first.

It follows on from the first Advertizer Community Awards earlier this year, which were held in association with the council, which celebrated the extraordinary lengths ordinary people went to as they made their communities better places to live and work.

Oswestry mayor Councillor Vince Hunt said: “We usually ask a celebrity to turn on the lights. But the awards highlighted so many people who do so much for Oswestry that we thought we should extend that theme and get a local hero to turn on the Christmas lights.

“We have known for a long time we have a lot of local stars in our communities and they deserve an opportunity to be in the spotlight, and for us to thank them for all they do in very public way.”

So who do you know who deserves the honour of switching on the lights on Thursday, November 16?

Simply complete the form with the details and send it to us by Friday, October 28. We will look at every entry and, based on the details provided, ask someone to the the guest of honour at the big switch-on.

It could be someone who runs a charity group or community organisation; someone who has helped a member of their family at a time of need; someone who is a tireless fundraiser for good causes.

Cllr Hunt added: “I hope lots of people are nominated for the honour – it’s something we have never tried before.

“Every year hundreds of people come to the town centre for the switch-on, and this year’s event should be even better.

“James Bond from BBC Radio Shropshire will again be our compere, and we will have school choirs and other organisations getting everyone into the Christmas spirit from 4pm.

“The lights will be switched on about 6.30pm and after that we will have a live band playing covers and 1960s music until 8.30pm, to make a proper evening of it.

“There will also be a street market – it should be a wonderful event.”