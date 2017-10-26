Hundreds raised for 87-year-old after purse was snatched in Aldi, Oswestry

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for an elderly lady who had her purse snatched by two thieves in Oswestry on Tuesday.

CCTV shows the 87-year-old lady being distracted by one man while another takes her purse out of her bag in Aldi in Oswald Road.

The CCTV of the theft has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Just hours after the incident, a fundraising page was started to raise money for the elderly lady by Amanda Williams, and donations have now reached nearly £900.

“I would like to help this 87 year old lady who was just doing her shopping that there is still some good in the world. This could be my nan, your nan, it’s not nice to happen to anyone. Please help me to make this lady believe that there is some good out there still,” Amanda wrote on her crowdfunding page.

Police are searching for the suspects, described as Eastern European and in their 40’s.

One man is said to have short hair and was wearing a smart blue jacket, while the other was bald with glasses, stocky and wearing a black jacket.

West Mercia Police said: “The incident took place at around 10.25am on Tuesday 24 October, in a supermarket on Oswald Road in Oswestry.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 251s of 24 October 2017.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com and search ‘Amanda Williams’.