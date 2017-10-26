MP Owen Paterson adds support for Oswestry MIU

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson has called for more services to be added to Oswestry’s minor injuries unit.

The unit, which is based at the Oswestry Health Centre on Thomas Savin Way, and others across the county are currently subject of a review by the Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) as part of a wider five-year programme looking at out-of-hospital services.

Mr Paterson said he does not believe the MIU is under threat, but did say he would like to see more services there.

He told the Advertizer: “We want to do more. We want more care done locally so people don’t have to go to Shrewsbury.

“We should maximise the use of the MIUs and get as much as possible from them which is why we need better parking at Oswestry’s because that is making life difficult.”

The CCG programme was approved earlier this month and the review of MIUs and other existing community services will assess how the services are being used now, patient outcomes and experiences and what is needed to meet the challenges of an ageing population.

Drop-in sessions for people to share their views will take place on Thursday at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen from 10am to noon and from 1pm to 3pm at the Oswestry Health Centre.

Dr Finola Lynch, a local GP and Shropshire CCG’s clinical lead for the community services review, said: “We’re encouraging patients and staff to share their views on community services at their nearest drop-in session. We want to hear local views on what is working well and how we can improve services for our communities.

To find out more visit www.shropshireccg.nhs.uk