Oswestry Town councillors hope Morrisons will develop former Smithfield

Oswestry councillors are hopeful company giants Morrisons will develop derelict land on the edge of the town.

The Smithfield site, in Shrewsbury Road, was part of a £45 million leisure proposal which would have seen a new Morrisons supermarket alongside a cinema, restaurants and office space.

A letter received by Oswestry Town Council from the senior property manager of Morrisons outlined the company was still committed to delivering a development.

The issue was discussed at last week’s finance and general purposes committee, with chairman Cllr Chris Schofield hoping the development began “as soon as possible”.

Town mayor Vince Hunt said: “It’s taken three months of chasing for an answer regarding this site.

“Let’s just hope it’s not a standard holding letter. The site has not looked good for years and I hope they find a decent commercial use for it.”

Cllr Paul Milner said: “I welcome this letter and hope they are finally tidying the site up. It’s been an eyesore for the past two years.

“I hope, whatever the outcome, it is a good partnership for Oswestry.”