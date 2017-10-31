Oswestry Halloween lovers are getting ready to rock for a good cause

A spooky treat is in store for rock and roll lovers across Oswestry.

Hard Rock Halloween will take place at 7pm on Saturday, November 4 at Morda Village Hall and Social Club in Oswestry – and a wicked line-up of acts are ready to perform.

The organiser of the event, Kev Williams, said the evening is set to be a good one, with all proceeds going to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which has supported Oswestry resident Geoff Moore during his cancer treatment.

Mr Williams said: “Geoff is a rare cancer survivor from a rare thymic cancer, which first struck in 2000 and resulted in him having open heart surgery in 2004 to remove a tumour.

“Unfortunately it returned last year and after chemotherapy they discovered an inoperable tumour.

“But Geoff is undeterred and is still primary carer for his wife Karen who has secondary progressive MS.

“They have five daughters and eight grandchildren – their house is always full!”

Geoff, who has been a youth worker for the past 30 years, has received a number of awards for his work as well as meeting several members of the royal family.

He is a keen combat sportsman, and Hard Rock Halloween will see him perform a demonstration in front of the audience.

The evening will include bands such as Wasted Fate from Oswestry, Mullet from Telford, Abandon from Mansfield, Mistreated from the Midlands and Oswestry’s Kira Scott performing throughout the night.

“All artists will be travelling and playing at their own expense to perform, which we are extremely grateful for,” said Mr Williams.

Compere for the evening will be Keith ‘Rock Reaper’ Reynolds, the man who brought Gigfest to Oswestry.

“Geoff is a lifelong friend who, this year, has undergone so much treatment for cancer and we are trying to raise money for Lingen Davies which has been instrumental in his treatment,” said Mr Williams.

Advance tickets for the event cost £10 and are available from Lita Williams on 07944 933337; Music Makers in Church Street, Oswestry; Rowanthorn, English Walls, Oswestry; Hartshorns in Beatrice Street, Oswestry; Wasted Fate band members and Geoff Moore.