Review may result in MIUs across Shropshire facing the axe

Shropshire could be reduced to just two Minor Injury Units after a review by the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

A review of the Minor Injury Units (MIU) in Oswestry, Whitchurch, Bridgnorth and Ludlow will take place as part of the Shropshire CCG’s Case for Change draft report.

That report is assesing the use of MIUs, rehabilitation services and community beds.

It is understood the CCG has a view to divide Shropshire into two sections – north west and south east – and retaining just one MIU in each, reducing the number from four to two.

That is despite Oswestry initially being identified as one of five towns in the county to receive an Urgent Care Centre (UCC) – an upgrade of a MIU.

Town councillors voiced their concerns at a recent meeting after the creation of a UCC appears to have been “uncoupled” from the Future Fit programme.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Vince Hunt, said all members were concerned at the prospect – and the council agreed to write to the CCG.

Oswestry town councillor Nikki Hughes was among the first to find out about the possible cuts.

“We were discussing an extension of the car park at the health centre when I received the message – and I just told the meeting ‘“I think we have bigger things to worry about’,” said Cllr Hughes.

“It’s a massive shock and we’re all very angry about how secretive this has been.

“We were alerted by Bridgnorth Council and the League of Friends as the CCG is already surveying visitors to the unit there.”

Cllr Hughes said Oswestry Town Council will now contact the CCG and suggest a meeting for further clarification.

“This would be a massive blow for Oswestry if we were to lose the MIU,” said Cllr Hughes.

“The knock-on effects to already under-pressure A&Es would be catastrophic.

“I was sent to Wrexham Maelor Hospital from Oswestry MIU and I was waiting for 10½ hours to be seen.”

The CCG’s Case for Change report says 10,420 people attended the Oswestry MIU in 206/17, almost 4,000 more than Bridgnorth Hospital, more than 5,000 more than attended Ludlow hospitals, and 8,000 more than attended Whitchurch Hospital.

“The number of users at Oswestry could be an advantage – but with the town being so rural, I’m not sure whether the CCG will see that as a positive or a negative,” said Cllr Hughes.

Members of the public can submit comments to Julie.davies47@nhs.ne and the deadline is Friday, November 10.