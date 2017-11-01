Annual Oswestry Hope House fashion show set to be a hit

Get yourself into the Christmas spirit with a fashion show in aid of Hope House Children’s Hospice.

The Hope House Oswestry Events Group Christmas M&Co Fashion Show is to be held at the Sweeney Hall Hotel, near Oswestry, has become an annual sell-out and this year is expected to be no different.

Last years event raised around £1,000 for the charity, and there are high hopes that this years evening will see even more raised.

This year guests will be treated to casual day wear and stunning evening wear from M&Co’s winter range, while sipping mulled wine and nibbling on mince pies.

The evening on Thursday, November 25, starts at 7pm. And you can start your Christmas shopping early with a range of items from That’s Nice Giftware and Classic Jewels and Accessories which will be available on the night, as well as Hope House Christmas cards.

Tickets are just £10 to include mulled wine and mince pies and can be bought from the Hope House fundraising office on 01691 671671 or from M&Co in Oswestry.