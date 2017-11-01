Oswestry Market stallholders dress up for Hallowe'en

The USUAL market at the Bailey Head was swapped for a Halloween market on Saturday.

Market stall holders dressed up as witches and devils to celebrate Halloween.

From 9am to 2pm people enjoyed face painting, themed games, a scary treasure hunt and be in the chance of winning some spooky treats.

The event, which was hosted by Hector’s Greyhound Rescue, was enjoyed by all.

Hayley Bradley from Hector’s said: “It was very successful and we received a good number of donations for the greyhounds.

“People were interested in the dogs and loved seeing them in fancy dress.

“The general atmosphere on the day was very supportive and the council donated bags of sweets for children.”

If you missed the themed event, there will be another Halloween market tomorrow with owls, a magician, ghost hunts and prizes to be won.

