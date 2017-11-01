Shoppers lunch this Friday to raise funds for local charities

There will be a shoppers lunch this Friday November 3 at Ellesmere Town Hall from midday.

The event is being held to raise funds for Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin and St Mary’s Church, Ellesmere.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event and enjoy a delicious two-course lunch, a raffle and bring and buy stall.

There will also be an opportunity to purchase charity Christmas cards with profits of the sales of the cards going to support older people across the county.

Tickets are priced at £12.00 and available from Ismay’s, 16 High Street, Ellesmere.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin said: “This is another excellent fundraising event being organised by St. Mary’s Church fundraising group and our North Shropshire Supporters Group. The North Shropshire Supporters Group are a dedicated team of volunteers, raising funds to support older people in the North Shropshire area.”

For more information about Age UK Shropshire Telford and Wrekin you can visit www.ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford.