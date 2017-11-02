A new music festival is being planned for Oswestry – and organisers hope it will bring crowds of 10,000 to the area.

Fieldbounce music festival was thought up by 22-year-old Shawn Melusi while travelling the world after graduating from university.

He was inspired by the likes of the Osfest music festival which took place when he was younger – and decided to hold a festival that would appeal to a wide audience.

“There have been some big names at Wrexham Racecourse recently like Stereophonics and Olly Murs, who charge around £70 for a ticket,” said Mr Melusi from Ellesmere.

“I thought it would be good to have a one-day festival in Oswestry that was affordable but also showcased some big names.”

Mr Melusi said he began contacting agents of bands, artists and DJs and has some big names in the pipeline.

The first act to be announced was BRIT-nominated band Scouting for Girls.

“I want to create an atmosphere that will have something for everyone,” said Mr Melusi.

“There will also be local artists and bands performing. I want Fieldbounce to be filled by people from Shropshire before others from further afield start buying tickets.”

Fieldbounce, which will take place at The Venue on Saturday, May 5, is sponsored by local businesses including The Lion Quays and Stans Superstore, and will raise money for children’s charities.

“I’m supporting three children’s charities, including Hope House, and a percentage from the ticket sales will go to them,” said Mr Melusi.

The seven-strong team of festival organisers are now planning the line-up – but Mr Melusi said ‘big names’ would be appearing.

Early-bird tickets range from £20 for under-18s to £25 for adults and are available at www.fieldbounce.co.uk.