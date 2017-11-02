Cyclist raises more than £600 raised for Midlands and Wales Air Ambulance

Rod Evans who owns ‘A Mere’ Cycle Hire and Sales in Ellesmere has raised more than £600 for the Midlands and Wales Air Ambulances.

He had taken on a 300-mile challenge on his mountain bike and cycled from Conwy to South Wales which took him a week.

Rod said: “It was really good, I have been fundraising for Midlands and Wales Air Ambulance over the last four years.

“It all started from my Nan, she used to give money to the air ambulance every week up to when she passed away. On her 100th birthday which was four years ago, I set the challenge of cycling 100 miles. I’ve just kept building on this each year and now I’ve cycled a total of 1,100 miles for the air ambulance charity.”

Rod is already looking for more challenges to complete in the future.

“I’ve got a few ideas, I might do a bike ride on a three-wheel bike next year. It is made for someone with a disability and I am able-bodied so it would be something a bit different.”

Throughout the week, Rod was given free accommodation by various B&Bs in Wales and he even had time to visit the Welsh Air Ambulance station in Caernarfon.

n If you wish to sponsor Rod you can visit his Facebook page or through www.amerecycle.co.uk