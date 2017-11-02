Ellesmere pupil spends time at Hogwarts

A ELLESMERE College pupil entered into the world of witchcraft and wizardry on a visit to London.

Jaimie Wakefield, aged 17, worked behind the scenes on JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child as part of a weekend work experience, joining up with the cast and stage management team at the Palace Theatre in London

The teenager walked 10 miles around the backstage and substage areas and within the first 15 minutes of the first production, he was involved in more than 200 cues.

He said: “Some of the most interesting aspects was the activity backstage and the reliance on effective teamwork, particularly in ensuring all aspects of the spectacular special effects occurred safely throughout the productions.”

The play recently became the most awarded West End production in the history of the Olivier Awards.

The story begins 19 years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and follows Harry Potter, now a Ministry of Magic employee, and his younger son Albus Severus.

The sixth-form drama and theatre student is now even more determined to forge a career in production management and hopes to study Technical Theatre Production and Stage Management at university.