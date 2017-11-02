Fron Male Voice Choir to end 70th anniversary celebrations in Chirk

After almost a year of 70th Anniversary Celebrations the Fron Male Voice Choir end the year with a concert in Chirk.

For the choir a meeting at Seion Chapel Froncysyllte way back in 1947 has significant importance. The village wanted to support the newly formed Llangollen Eisteddfod, and at that meeting it was proposed that a male voice choir was formed to compete at the 1948 eisteddfod.

The Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir was formed, however they needed 60 voices so they turned to the Youth Club choir and persuaded some of the youngsters to join.

Seventy years on, and two of those youngsters are still singing with the choir. Dennis Williams, and Gren Gough have sung under all five of the choir’s musical directors, and they still participate and enjoy all aspects of singing in a male voice choir.

Today the Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir is better known as the Fron Male Voice Choir, following the success of their series of five Voices of the Valley CD albums.

They sold well over one million albums, with four of the albums being awarded gold and platinum disc for sales, and receiving gold in Australia.

This Welsh Choir and its Shropshire contingents now sells it’s CDs in over 84 countries and their tracks appear on over 90 compilation discs, and are heard alongside some of the world’s biggest stars.

2017 has been a busy 70th anniversary year for the choir, building on a very special 2016 when the Fron recruited 22 new choristers. In April this year they competed at the Cornwall International Male Chorus Festival, where they won first prize in the 40 Plus Voices Section and awarded best UK choir, and best performance of a piece.

They have also undertaken a tour of four UK Cathedrals with concerts at Truro, Bangor, Llandaff and Hereford.

In July they sang at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod’s 70th Anniversary concert.

On November 11 they are singing at Glyndwr University’s William Aston Hall, where their guests are the Three Welsh Tenors (Rhys Meirion, Aled Hall and Aled Wyn Davies).

On December 9 they join Porthywaen Band at the Holy Trinity Church Oswestry, and finally draw to a close their 70th Anniversary Celebrations with a performance during the day at Chirk Castle on December 23.

The Fron Choir has a proud history, a vibrant present, and an exciting future. Any men who enjoy singing and may be interested in joining a choir are welcome to visit their rehearsals at Acrefair School on Mondays and Thursdays 7pm until 9pm to see what is involved. Choral experience and the ability to read music not necessary. Enthusiasm, commitment, the ability to enjoy themselves and be prepared to work hard is more important.