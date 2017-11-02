Hollywood star Vanessa Redgrave could be heading to Oswestry for Wilfred Owen festival

Hollywood actress Vanessa Redgrave may be coming to Oswestry as part of a festival to celebrate Wilfred Owen.

The star of stage and screen has been in talks with organisers who will be hosting the week-long event in Oswestry next November as part of the First World War centenary commemorations.

Owen, a poet famed for his works recounting the war, died just days before the end of the conflict in 1918.

He was born and raised in Plas Wilmot on Weston Lane.

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Vince Hunt, told town councillors last week that Mrs Redgrave may possibly be involved in the event.

However, he added there may be a struggle fitting the festival into her busy schedule.

He also praised the organiser Chris Woods. He said: “Chris has been working his socks off and this is going to be a fantastic event.

“We should definitely take this opportunity to celebrate Wilfred Owen – it’s going to be great for the town.”

Councillors were also told the popularity of the event had become international with Wilfred Owen groups from around the world looking to attend.

The festival will involve local schools, exhibitions, re-enactments and the unveiling of a statue of Wilfred Owen in Cae Glas Park which is being created by local artist Tim Turner.

Members of the council will soon be able to see how the sculpture is progressing.

Councillor Paul Milner said: “I would like to congratulate two local men for their efforts in this.”