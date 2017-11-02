Hotel named in Good Hotel Guide

Pen-y-Dyffryn Hotel has just been awarded Romantic Hotel 2018 by the prestigious Good Hotel Guide.

Managers Tommy and Charlotte Hunter travelled to London last week to the Independent Hotel Show to collect the award, which was sponsored by Sky TV.

The hotel has previous form in winning awards, and won two awards from the Good Hotel Guide just last year - The Rooms with a View Award, and the Good Walking Hotel Award.

The hotel still holds the Cesar Award for ‘Country Hotel of The Year’ and has held an AA Food Award of Two Rosettes continuously for nearly 20 years, one of the longest held in Shropshire.

The hotel, situated in Rhydycroesau, just over the hills from Oswestry Racecourse, is open to local diners seven nights a week, where the menu changes every day of the year.