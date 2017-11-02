Police have confirmed their presence at Rememberance Day parades

West Mercia Police Chief Constable Anthony Bangham has moved to reassure communities there will be police presence at many of this year’s Remembrance Day parades.

It had been suggested a number of police forces were withdrawing or reducing support this year.

This year’s Oswestry service and parade takes place on Sunday, November 12.

It will begin on the Bailey Head, before heading down to the Memorial Gates on Church Street where people will pay their respects to those who lost their lives in both world wars and other conflicts since.

Oswestry Town Council clerk David Preston said he was pleased to hear of the police presence.

“It’s good news that police will be present on the day,” he said.

“We have extra marshals on the day to ensure road closures are in place, just to make the area extra safe.”

Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: “I would like to be very clear Remembrance Sunday and the services and parades that accompany such a key date in our calendar are considered very important to West Mercia Police.

“We will be in attendance at as many events as we are able to with the same level of commitment as in previous years.

“However, also as in previous years, there may be some events that we are sadly not able to support.

“Celebrating and remembering the sacrifice made by so many remains a priority for West Mercia Police.”